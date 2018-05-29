Insights, instantly.
Benchmark instantly reveals how you’re actually performing and why.
Cut through the noise and instantly find important campaigns, social networks or regions.
Easy to use.
Use a simple drop-down menu to analyze your data and answer questions.
Need to find your best performing channel? It’s just a click away.
Historical context.
5,000 people mentioned your brand this week. Is that good?
Benchmark instantly shows you how that compares to you daily, monthly, or yearly average.
Register for the webinar to see Benchmark in action
Learn how Benchmarks can simplify your social analysis, super-charge your campaigns and help you discover business-crucial insights.